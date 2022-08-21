Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - A tragic scene at a home in Wabash County after an explosion occurred Friday night, resulting in two people getting flown to a burn center in Louisville

Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan identified the two occupants as Kevin and Sue Murphy. He said Kevin has died, while Sue was in the ICU.

[PREVIOUS: Man killed, woman flown to burn center after house explosion in Wabash Co.]

A peaceful evening turned into a nightmare as their home exploded in the blink of an eye. Neighbors up the road heard and felt the blast.

“Last night, we was sitting in our living room, we heard a big boom,” said Debra Dunlap, who lives near the explosion site. “It scared our little dog, we come outside, didn’t see nothing. We went back in, came back out and saw a bunch of smoke, went down the road. We knew exactly where the house was, and I’m praying for all the family members. Hope they’re doing well.”

We captured video showing the catastrophic damage leftover on the Murphys’ property, as pieces of the house were blown all the way into the cornfields surrounding their home.

“I’ve only met them a couple of times at the Legion Hall on Friday nights, they were super nice people,” Dunlap said. “It really touches your heart because you don’t know if it could happen right across the street from you.”

Peggy Hughes lives in Allendale, and she knew the Murphys very well.

“I’ve known Sue for most of my adult life,” said Hughes. “And she’s a vital part – she’s been in business at Allendale Gravel Company and involved heavily in Wabash Presbyterian Church. They’re gonna feel a big void right there. We’ve overcome a lot of things, so we’ll surround this family with the love and support that they need.”

On Saturday, 14 News spoke with Kevin’s brother, who said that Sue is now in stable condition and in a coma at a Louisville hospital.

