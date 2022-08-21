Birthday Club
Lingering clouds from rain to clear for a sunny week

By Robinson Miles
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night’s rain, which carried into Sunday morning, will leave clouds that could linger into Monday, but the rest of the week should be sunny and warm.

As a cold front passes overhead, Monday and Tuesday will be slightly cooler, with high temperatures expected to reach 84°. As a high-pressure system moves into the area, conditions will clear and temperatures will rise. We expect Wednesday through Friday to be sunny with a high of 89°.

As next weekend begins, our expected highs will stay at 89°, but more clouds will roll in, bringing with them the slight chance of rain Saturday evening and into Sunday.

