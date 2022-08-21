Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one.

In a release sent by KSP, three arrests were adults, and six were minors.

All the people arrested are from the Jefferson County area. Charges include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun.

Around 9:20 p.m., KSP received a report of a disturbance in front of the Midway Area on the fairgrounds. As a safety precaution, the fair made the decision to close early.

Several guests that attended the fair Saturday night believe they heard gunshots.

Early investigation revealed a group of people “caused panic with noise-making devices,” the release said.

Those “devices” are what let fair goers believe shots were fired, KSP said.

At this time, KSP said they have not found evidence that a weapon was fired during the incident.

However, this is an ongoing investigation. KSP will update with the final details and this story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Ashley Stembridge
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars
Wabash County Dispatch confirms that fire and ambulance personnel were sent in response to a...
Man killed, woman flown to burn center after house explosion in Wabash Co.
Vash Drysdale
Evansville man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’

Latest News

Lightning bolt.
Dispatch: Power restored after city-wide power outage in Tell City
WFIE Traffic Alert
Northbound ramp for US 41 back open
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars