Hundreds of people gather to celebrate at Multicultural Festival
By Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The HydroFair wasn’t the only event drawing large crowds this weekend in Owensboro.

The 24th annual Multicultural Festival took place just a couple of miles away from the riverfront.

Hundreds of people attended Saturday’s event, which was held at First Presbyterian Church.

The event welcomed people from all backgrounds and ways of life, and many of them shared pieces of their culture with the crowds.

There were also cultural performances and music at the festival.

