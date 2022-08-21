‘Hayes Strike’ breaks maiden in second career race at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Just days remain in the Ellis Park 2022 summer meet, and everyone at the track is looking to finish on a high note. Up to now, the meet has been a great success with increased purse monies for allowance and maiden special weight races, as well as six-figure purses for the track’s two biggest stakes days, boosting race fields and attendance numbers.

Down the stretch of Saturday’s second race of the day, Hayes Strike shook off all challengers as he roared away to a four-and-a-half length victory to break his maiden. Brian Hernandez Jr. had the winning ride for trainer Kenny McPeek.

“That was impressive. He had one race under his belt here at Ellis earlier in the meet, and today he kinda knew what the game plan was. He left the gate in good order, and from there he just kinda traveled like a winner the whole way,” said Hernandez Jr. “You know, he did it like a good horse, which is always encouraging to see with these [2-year-old horses]. Even the guy who was handling him today, Ray the groom – he even mentioned it in the winner’s circle. He goes, ‘Oh man, he handled this race a whole lot better than the first time out,’ and he was right. He looks like he’s gonna be a serious racehorse.”

Racing continues at Ellis Park on Sunday with another round of dollar days. Closing day of the summer meet is set for Sunday, August 28.

