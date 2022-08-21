Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery making jump to Double-A
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFIE) - Former Southridge baseball standout Colson Montgomery continues to move up the latter in Minor League Baseball.
Montgomery is making the jump from the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox to the Birmingham Barons, which is the Double-A affiliate.
This will be his third team this summer.
He was hitting .295 with nine home runs and 40 RBI.
Earlier this year, the Holland native had an on-base streak of 50 consecutive games.
At only 20 years old, Montgomery is the top prospect in the White Sox organization.
