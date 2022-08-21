Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery making jump to Double-A

Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery making jump to Double-A
Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery making jump to Double-A
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFIE) - Former Southridge baseball standout Colson Montgomery continues to move up the latter in Minor League Baseball.

Montgomery is making the jump from the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox to the Birmingham Barons, which is the Double-A affiliate.

This will be his third team this summer.

He was hitting .295 with nine home runs and 40 RBI.

Earlier this year, the Holland native had an on-base streak of 50 consecutive games.

At only 20 years old, Montgomery is the top prospect in the White Sox organization.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Ashley Stembridge
Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars
Wabash County Dispatch confirms that fire and ambulance personnel were sent in response to a...
Man killed, woman flown to burn center after house explosion in Wabash Co.
Vash Drysdale
Evansville man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair began a soft close at 10:00p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’

Latest News

Ex-Bosse basketball star Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal
Ex-Bosse basketball star Kiyron Powell enters transfer portal
Castle kicker becomes first female football player in program history
Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn becomes first female football player in program history
‘Hayes Strike’ breaks maiden in second career race at Ellis Park
‘Hayes Strike’ breaks maiden in second career race at Ellis Park
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Reitz
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Reitz