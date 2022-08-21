Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery making jump to Double-A

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFIE) - Former Southridge baseball standout Colson Montgomery continues to move up the latter in Minor League Baseball.

Montgomery is making the jump from the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox to the Birmingham Barons, which is the Double-A affiliate.

This will be his third team this summer.

He was hitting .295 with nine home runs and 40 RBI.

Earlier this year, the Holland native had an on-base streak of 50 consecutive games.

At only 20 years old, Montgomery is the top prospect in the White Sox organization.

#UPDATE Colson Montgomery is making the jump to AA!



The Tri-State SS will move from the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox (@WSDashBaseball) to Double-A (@BhamBarons) tomorrow. It will be his third team this summer. @SouthridgeR @colsonmontgom23 @TJMONTGOMERY17 — Tamar Sher (@TamarSher14News) August 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.