Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn becomes first female football player in program history
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - History was made this weekend as Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn became the first female football player in the school’s history.
Quinn played a key role for the Knights against North on Friday, kicking 4-for-4 on extra points.
At the end of the night, Castle edged out a hard-fought victory, winning 28-21 over the Huskies.
