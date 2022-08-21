Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn becomes first female football player in program history

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - History was made this weekend as Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn became the first female football player in the school’s history.

Quinn played a key role for the Knights against North on Friday, kicking 4-for-4 on extra points.

At the end of the night, Castle edged out a hard-fought victory, winning 28-21 over the Huskies.

