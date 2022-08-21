Birthday Club
Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn becomes first female football player in program history

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - History was made this weekend as Castle kicker Aleyna Quinn became the first female football player in the school’s history.

[PREVIEW: Castle Knights rely on veteran leadership and football knowledge to carry success]

Quinn played a key role for the Knights against North on Friday, kicking 4-for-4 on extra points.

At the end of the night, Castle edged out a hard-fought victory, winning 28-21 over the Huskies.

Click here to watch the highlights from Friday’s game.

H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Reitz
IHSAA Cross Country Highlights: 2022 Boonville Invitational
H.S. Volleyball Highlights: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Reitz
IHSAA Cross Country Highlights: 2022 Boonville Invitational
