Police: Man runs through traffic trying to take cars, gets hit twice

(wcax)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a suspect is in the hospital after he was hit by a car and a semi.

Police say they were called to a fight on Ohio Street Friday night.

They say a man tried to take someone’s truck and then jumped on his trailer.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect proceeded to run out onto eastbound Lloyd traffic and was hit by a car.

Police say they tried to help him, but he got up and ran away again, running through traffic and trying to take other cars passing by.

Officers say he jumped in front of a semi truck and was hit, but got up and ran from officers again.

Police say he was taken in to custody near Wabash and the Lloyd.

He was taken to the hospital, and will then be taken to jail.

