Police: Drunk driver intentionally hits car several times, hits pole and several other cars

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a very long list of charges after police say she hit her ex with her fist and her car.

Officers say Ashley Stembridge called her ex, claiming she had been in a crash at Claremont and Barker Ave.

When her ex got there, police say she hit is car several times with her car door and punched him in the face.

They say the victim took off, but Stembridge followed him and rear ended his car. The victim kept going, and police say the suspect slammed into him again on Diamond Ave., running him off the road.

The victim was able to get home and call 911.

Shortly before this, police say Stembridge also hit a light pole on Tekoppel, took off, and ran into other cars as well.

Police say they found her on Hartmetz Ave. They say she had clearly been drinking and admitted to drinking “six shots and a beer.”

Officers say there was an open container, some marijuana, and a pipe in her car.

Stembridge was taken to the hospital for clearance, and then to jail.

