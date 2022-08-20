Birthday Club
New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update to a new shared kitchen coming to Evansville.

The Bedford Collab has successfully raised $50,000 in under 50 days.

Because of this goal being met, the Bedford Collab will now receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to start phase one of the renovation.

Located in Tepe Park, the Bedford Collab will be the first official shared commercial kitchen in Evansville.

