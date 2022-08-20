Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friends and family of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr came together at Leroy’s Tavern in a celebration of justice on Friday.

[PREVIOUS: Wife of slain Evansville firefighter appears in court]

Doerr was shot to death back in February 2019.

On Thursday, Evansville police officers made an arrest on two people connected to the murder. Doerr’s close relatives reflected fondly on his kindness.

“Robby was genuine,” Doerr’s friend and former classmate Barbie Fowler said. “He’s someone who always follows through with a ‘thank you’ or ‘I appreciate it’ and ‘how are you doing’ after an event has taken place. That’s not something you’re going to find in a character with everybody. It was a true statement to who he really is.”

Family and friends will continue to keep Doerr’s memory alive as they celebrate his life at Leroy’s Tavern.

