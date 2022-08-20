Evansville nightclub hosting monkeypox vaccine clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic outside of Someplace Else Nightclub on Friday night.

It’s scheduled to be held from 8 p.m. until midnight, or until resources run out.

Officials say the monkeypox virus is spreading mostly through close intimate contact. Officials say gay and bisexual men make up the majority of cases in the current outbreak.

Vanderburgh County Health Department officials say there are confirmed monkeypox cases in Indiana. Officials also say due to the confirmed cases, they are urging those in the at-risk group to get the vaccine.

”We are seeing cases here in Indiana and if you meet the at-risk population that we are seeing the monkeypox in, then you should probably see us and make sure that you’re vaccinated,” said Lynn Herr, director of clinical and outreach divisions at the Vanderburgh County Health Department. “And that way if there is an exposure, that you’re protected.”

Herr says vaccines protect individuals against diseases, as seen with other vaccines, especially children’s vaccines.

“The science tells us it keeps people out of the hospital,” said Herr. “It helps them recover faster.”

Interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine? Click here to pre-register.

