Evansville man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they have arrested a man who a victim claims raped her.

18-year-old Vash Drysdale is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police say the victim told her mom she was at a home while underage drinking was going on, and she was raped by a man.

Officers say they spotted Drysdale at the home on Bayard Park, and he agreed to speak with them.

They say at first, he denied the allegations and told them he didn’t know the girl. They say Drysdale told them she was just at the same party, and as far as he knew she was 16.

After he was asked for a DNA sample, police say Drysdale told them he lied. He said he did know the girl, and they had sex. Officers say he said “I understand she’s 15... or 16... old is the girl?.... I know she can’t give consent.”

Police say Drysdale told them she never told him to stop, but only put her hand out in a way that let him know to stop. So, he says he did.

Police say there is not enough evidence to support the rape claim.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.