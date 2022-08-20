Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

Vash Drysdale
Vash Drysdale(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they have arrested a man who a victim claims raped her.

18-year-old Vash Drysdale is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.

Police say the victim told her mom she was at a home while underage drinking was going on, and she was raped by a man.

Officers say they spotted Drysdale at the home on Bayard Park, and he agreed to speak with them.

They say at first, he denied the allegations and told them he didn’t know the girl. They say Drysdale told them she was just at the same party, and as far as he knew she was 16.

After he was asked for a DNA sample, police say Drysdale told them he lied. He said he did know the girl, and they had sex. Officers say he said “I understand she’s 15... or 16... old is the girl?.... I know she can’t give consent.”

Police say Drysdale told them she never told him to stop, but only put her hand out in a way that let him know to stop. So, he says he did.

Police say there is not enough evidence to support the rape claim.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Wabash County Dispatch confirms that fire and ambulance personnel were sent in response to a...
Man killed, woman flown to burn center after house explosion in Wabash Co.
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr.
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from...
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 1
Evansville deli closing after 36 years
Evansville deli closing after 36 years

Latest News

Wabash County Dispatch confirms that fire and ambulance personnel were sent in response to a...
Man killed, woman flown to burn center after house explosion in Wabash Co.
Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr
Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr
A look inside the Bedford Collab building on S. Bedford Ave. in Evansville
New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal