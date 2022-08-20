CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home

Birthday Club
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist's family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand Wednesday morning.
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MT. MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CNN) - A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in New Zealand.

The marine biologist, Phil Ross, told CNN the seal managed to get into the house through one of the cat doors.

According to Ross, the family cat seemingly provoked the animal.

Ross said that his wife was able to encourage the seal out of the house and into the garden.

She then called the department of conservation ranger to get the baby fur seal to a safe place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

