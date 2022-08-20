Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash on Lloyd Expressway

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near...
Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles on the Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41 in Evansville on Friday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles in Vanderburgh County on Friday night.

This happened on the Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41.

Our crew on scene reports the eastbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway are shut down until further notice.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr.
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
Left: Dylan Skaggs. Right: Madison Costello.
Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
Derrick Staser Mugshot
Police: Man arrested following robbery at Evansville bank
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

Wabash County Dispatch confirms that fire and ambulance personnel were sent in response to a...
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
Evansville nightclub hosting monkeypox vaccine clinic
Evansville nightclub hosting monkeypox vaccine clinic
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary
Daniel Long Mugshot
Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate