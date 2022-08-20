Crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash on Lloyd Expressway
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving several vehicles in Vanderburgh County on Friday night.
This happened on the Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41.
Our crew on scene reports the eastbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway are shut down until further notice.
We will update this story once more information is available.
