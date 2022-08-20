Birthday Club
Chance of thunderstorms Saturday night

8/19 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Robinson Miles
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a warm Saturday, with highs expected to reach the upper 80s, we anticipate rain, and maybe even some thunderstorms, rolling in overnight.

There is a chance of scattered showers, and even some thunderstorms, across the tri-state starting Saturday evening and continuing through the early-morning hours into Sunday. That should clear up into the afternoon, for a mostly sunny day with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Monday may have some lingering clouds as a cold front passes us by, clearing the way for a high-pressure system to follow behind it. This should bring sunny days with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s through the end of the coming week.

