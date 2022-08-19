Wife of slain Evansville firefighter appears in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was killed three years ago made her first court appearance since being charged with his murder.

[PREVIOUS: Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter]

The court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for 50-year-old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr. She’s facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr.

Police say she was having an affair with her sister’s fiancée, Larry Richmond. He’s accused of shooting Doerr as he returned home from work.

Richmond is currently serving time in prison on federal gun charges.

Fox-Doerr’s next court hearing is set for September.

