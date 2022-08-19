Walk the Blue Bridge Saturday
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge Day is Saturday.
That means you’ll be able to walk across the Blue Bridge!
It’ll be open to walkers from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning.
That means no traffic over the river into Spencer County from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There’s another fun event, Lights on the Ohio, Saturday night.
Those colorful lights will be set to music at 8:30 p.m.
