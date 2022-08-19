Walk the Blue Bridge Saturday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge Day is Saturday.

That means you’ll be able to walk across the Blue Bridge!

It’ll be open to walkers from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning.

That means no traffic over the river into Spencer County from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There’s another fun event, Lights on the Ohio, Saturday night.

Those colorful lights will be set to music at 8:30 p.m.

