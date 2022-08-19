Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jeff Hatfield’s term as Vanderburgh County Commissioner is over in less than five months, and he won’t be seeking re-election.

Before he goes, Hatfield went in front of the Vanderburgh County Council with hopes that in the coming years, salaries across the board can increase, even if he won’t see it himself.

“We have employees that are working for less than they could, say, work at an entry-level job at a large box chain,” says Hatfield, “so in order to retain and attract good talent, we need to pay better than we’re doing.”

He took the podium Thursday night to get the conversation rolling among County Council members about getting raises for all Vanderburgh County employees, in the hopes that it will help both attract and retain quality talent.

“We’ve spent a lot of money the last four years on infrastructure, on road paving, Burdette Park,” says Hatfield, “it’s time to invest in the people that make all this happen.’

14 News spoke on the phone with the County Council President John Montrastelle, who says, “I’m locked into hoping we can support 5% across the board.”

According to Hatfield, that comes out to roughly $1.5 million to $2 million.

Hatfield says he’s confident that with the county’s budgeting during his time there, they can make it happen with no extra cost to taxpayers.

He says the council will have to balance the budget, but it’s worth every penny.

“None of these people should be working two and three jobs because of the salaries we pay. The last thing you want is a deputy who’s been working 20 hours, part of which was a second job, tired on his way to a school shooting,” says Hatfield.

Hatfield says he would’ve wanted double that hopeful increase of 5%.

Even though he won’t see a cent, he believes it’s a step in the right direction for the future of county employees.

