Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 1

Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App every Friday at 10:35 p.m.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

