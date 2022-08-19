Birthday Club
Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate

Daniel Long Mugshot
Daniel Long Mugshot(Source: Posey County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An officer with the Posey County Jail was arrested on Friday.

According to Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, Jail Officer Daniel Long is facing charges after an investigation by Indiana State Police.

The ISP investigation alleges that Long battered an inmate back in July. While the investigation was pending, Long was transferred to an area where he did not have physical contact with inmates.

Long was booked into the Posey County Jail on charges of official misconduct and battery.

The Sheriff’s Office says he’s been terminated from his position.

