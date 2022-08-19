Birthday Club
Pleasant weekend, scattered rain possible

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday offered up more pleasant temps and sunshine with highs in the middle 80s.   Perfect weather for football games tonight as temperatures will ease into the 70s after sunset.  Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 87.  Some scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday night and Sunday as a cold front slides through the Tri-State.  Highs will rise into the middle 80s each day and lows will drop into the middle 60s.  Mainly dry for the first part of next week.  Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s through Wednesday.  Shower and thunderstorm chances return on Thursday and Friday.

