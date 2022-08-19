Officials: Person taken to hospital after crash on Arbors Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms one person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Thursday night.

Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2400 block of Arbors Drive.

The call originally came in around 8:40 p.m.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say the accident is under investigation.

