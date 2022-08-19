North Weinbach Avenue explosion victims recover from blast damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Weinbach Avenue resident Rebecca Gonzalez lives two doors down from the home that exploded last week.

Gonzalez told 14 News that she and her family wasn’t home during the blast. However, they are still recovering from the aftermath of the explosion.

While in a therapy session on Aug. 10, Gonzalez received a number of phone calls from concerned loved ones, making sure she was safe.

“They were screaming like, ‘Where are you? Are you okay? Are you okay?’” said Gonzalez. “And I’m like, ‘Yep I’m good’ and they said, ‘You should come, you should probably get to your house.’”

Gonzalez headed to her home on North Weinbach Avenue to find her neighbor’s home exploded.

“And then I was driving towards the house and the things, and then I was like, ‘Oh no,” said Gonzalez.

The Gonzalez family lived on North Weinbach for a month following their previous home flooding. Gonzalez says acceptance and prayer are helping her recover from this traumatic event.

“Just if you don’t have a God to pray to, pray to my God,” said Gonzalez. “Because I can tell you that he always answers me and I wasn’t in that house.”

Gonzalez says she and her family were able to go inside her home on Tuesday to grab any items that were both close to an exit and salvageable from the blast. Her home has been deemed uninhabitable.

“The house moved off its foundation,” said Gonzalez. “So, the foundation is cracked. All of the walls are split open.”

Gonzalez and her family currently live in a hotel. The family is accepting donations after losing most of their possessions from the explosion.

“Anybody that wants to donate, like Great! We’re gonna get it to who needs it,” said Gonzalez. “And if it’s not one of these families that was in one of these 39 homes, or one of the families who was in the probably 1,000 homes around here that are also shook, then we’ll get it to who needs it that’s what we’re going to do,” said Gonzalez.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created on Gonzalez’s behalf and is open to receiving more financial donations.

All physical donation items can be taken to the Residence Inn by Marriott Evansville East at 8283 E Walnut St, Evansville, IN 47715, Room 206.

