Mostly sunny today, rain possible this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another mostly sunny day ahead today, but there are some rain chances in the weekend forecast.

We are starting the day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s in most locations, although a few spots have dipped into the upper 50s.

Once the sun gets overhead, our temperatures will quickly climb out of the 60s and through the 70s this morning, reaching the low to mid 80s by lunchtime, then topping out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We will see a few more clouds on Saturday, and there is an isolated chance of rain in the afternoon and evening, but I think most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s again Saturday afternoon, but tomorrow will also be a little more humid than today, so the heat index values may reach the low to mid 90s.

Our rain chances ramp up overnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a cold front moves into our region. A few scattered showers and storms will then remain possible throughout the day Sunday, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in as well.

The rain and the passage of that cold front will cool us down a bit, dropping our high temperatures back into the low to mid 80s Sunday. Mostly sunny skies return for the workweek, and temperatures will gradually climb back into the mid to upper 80s.

