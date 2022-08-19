Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I.(RR AUCTION)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneer said.

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr.
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
Left: Dylan Skaggs. Right: Madison Costello.
Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Derrick Staser Mugshot
Police: Man arrested following robbery at Evansville bank

Latest News

The report shows there were 193 instances of gunfire between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
Report: ’21-’22 school year saw most gun violence in a decade
Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah....
Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach
Attorney General William Barr
Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules
Ukraine is able to hit Russian targets more effectively thanks to billions of dollars in...
US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.