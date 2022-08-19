Birthday Club
Jasper man accused of driving twice the legal alcohol limit

Wyatt Jenkins
Wyatt Jenkins(Dubois Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man was arrested during a traffic stop.

Police say officers pulled over 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins for driving without tail lights.

Officials say Jenkins showed signs of impairment and tested .16 blood alcohol content.

He’s facing several charges, including operating while intoxicated over .15, possession of paraphernalia, operating while suspended, and open container.

