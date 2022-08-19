Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Friday Sunrise Headlines

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of investigating the murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, authorities say two people are now facing charges.

One of them - his own wife.

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a bus in Posey County.

The sheriff says three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Florida judge now rules portions of the affidavit used to search former President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home can be unsealed.

The party starts one last time at Friday after Five this season.

It is a big weekend for the entertainment series.

We’re live at English Park this morning with all the details.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr.
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
Left: Dylan Skaggs. Right: Madison Costello.
Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Kendall King
U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen

Latest News

Wyatt Jenkins
Jasper man accused of driving twice the legal alcohol limit
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Officials: Person taken to hospital after crash on Arbors Dr.
Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case
Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case