Family of Evansville firefighter responds after two charged in 2019 murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With murder charges finally filed in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr, his family says they’re relieved to see some progress after so long.

[PREVIOUS: Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter]

14 News spoke with Doerr’s daughter and siblings, who say this has been a very long and taxing process for them.

When the charges came in on Thursday, family members say they felt a whirlwind of emotions – not least of those emotions was sadness.

They say losing Doerr has been one of the most traumatic experiences of their life, and every time they learn something new, it brings those feelings back up.

Doerr’s daughter, Lindsey, says she’s had to raise her children without her father’s support and they ask about him all the time.

Hearing that murder charges have been filed has renewed some hope they had lost.

”I gave up the hope that I needed to stop harping on it I guess,” Lindsey said. “You put the hope back in there and everything fell back in place, and it was nice.”

The family says they will now have to prepare themselves for a trial.

