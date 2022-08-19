Birthday Club
Evansville deli closing after 36 years

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime deli in downtown Evansville is closing up shop later Friday.

Bits and Bytes on 4th Street has been in business for 36 years.

A post on the Downtown Evansville Facebook page says owner Mary Harl is retiring.

They are known for their specialty sandwich, the floppy disk.

They say they’ll miss everyone, but its time for the next chapter.

We are set to be there this morning to speak with the owners on their final day in business.

