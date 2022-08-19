Evansville church hit by vandals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church.

They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown.

That’s on Cherry Street.

It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another set of glass doors.

At this point, police have no suspect information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.