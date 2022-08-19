Birthday Club
Evansville church hit by vandals

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church.

They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown.

That’s on Cherry Street.

It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another set of glass doors.

At this point, police have no suspect information.

