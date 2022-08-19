Dispatch: Crews respond to house explosion in Wabash County, Ill.

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - Wabash County Dispatch confirms that fire and ambulance personnel were sent in response to a house explosion in Allendale.

Dispatch says the explosion happened on Friday evening.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

