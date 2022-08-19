Arrest made in Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a man has been arrested for shooting someone during a fight.

It happened Thursday around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Orchard Street.

Police say the man who had been shot told them it happened because of an accidental discharge. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation determined the victim was shot during a fight with 36-year-old Richard Ogle.

He’s charged with Wanton Endangerment.

Police say he’s been arrested in other cases in the past. Those charges include Terroristic Threatening, Violation of a Protective Order, and Assault.

