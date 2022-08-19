Apollo football looking to build on 2021 season with experienced senior class

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With the start of a new season right around the corner, the Apollo football program aims to build off last year’s experience with an incoming team headlined by a strong group of returning players.

The Eagles came firing out of the gates to open the 2021 season, but ended up losing their last three games to finish with a 6-5 record. This year, the “Big Blue Crew” returns 16 seniors, including quarterback Christian Combs, as well as their running backs in senior Donte Dixon and junior Noah Rhinerson.

Apollo head coach John Edge says this senior class is a selfless group that’s been willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“Our front on our defense is our strength defensively and our linebacker corp,” Edge said. “I would say on offense, definitely our skill guys, they’re all returning from last year. A good group to have. And our O-line, they’ve blossomed. We’ve gotta win these first five ballgames right in a row – boom, boom, boom – I think that’s important. I think that would really help our program, starting out 5-0 and just going into the district ready to go.”

“There is a lot to build off of,” Combs said. “A lot of guys, we’ve been playing together for a while. It really shows, we got a lot of good connections on the field. We all have room for improvement everywhere, not just one singular position.”

The Eagles kick off their season at home against city rival Owensboro Catholic on Friday night.

