2 people arrested in Henderson drug investigation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they worked with Kentucky State Police on a large scale drug trafficking investigation.

Two people, Jeremy Book and Kristin Wright, were arrested.

Police say they served a search warrant in the 2800 block of Browns Drive and seized more than 100 grams of meth, mushrooms, a large amount of Alprazolam pills, marijuana, and seven gun.

Book faces a long list of charges. Wright faces a meth possession charge.

