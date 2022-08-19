2 people arrested in Henderson drug investigation
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they worked with Kentucky State Police on a large scale drug trafficking investigation.
Two people, Jeremy Book and Kristin Wright, were arrested.
Police say they served a search warrant in the 2800 block of Browns Drive and seized more than 100 grams of meth, mushrooms, a large amount of Alprazolam pills, marijuana, and seven gun.
Book faces a long list of charges. Wright faces a meth possession charge.
