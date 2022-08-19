Birthday Club
2 men accused of trying to rob pizza guy

Marcus Osborne (left) David Arndell (right)
Marcus Osborne (left) David Arndell (right)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men on robbery charges after an incident at Bally’s Casino late Thursday night.

Officers say the found the victim in the lobby. They say he was bleeding from a cut under his eye.

Police say he told them he tried to deliver a pizza, but the customer tried to pay him with a baggie of drugs.

The victim says he told the customer he had to have money for the pizza, and the customer then tried to steal the drinks he had with the order.

The victim says he tried to stop him, but then they began to fight.

Police say he told them a second person came to help the customer and began fighting him too.

Officers say another person in the hotel broke up the fight.

They say the two men, David Arndell and Marcus Osborne, were found in a room that was being used to deal drugs.

Police say two women were also in the room, and one of them was charged with dealing narcotics.

Arndell and Osborne are charged with robbery and visiting a common nuisance. Osborne is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

