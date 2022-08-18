Birthday Club
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr.
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been charged with murder in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr.

One suspect is Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.

In July, she pleaded not guilty to perjury charges connected to the case.

[Wife of murdered firefighter pleads not guilty to perjury charges]

The other suspect, Larry Richmond, Sr., is already in prison on federal gun charges.

[Previous: ‘Person of interest’ in murder investigation of firefighter sentenced on federal gun charges]

Police have called Richmond a person of interest in the case since February 2020.

In February 2019, Doerr was shot to death in the 2700 block of Oakley Street.

Funeral for Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr
Funeral for Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr

As we reported, Fox-Doerr was home at the time and called 911.

Back then, she was arrested on obstruction of justice and false informing charges.

That was after police say she deleted a call on her cell phone the night of the shooting.

Those charges were later dropped.

Richmond was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison in November 2020 after pleading guilty to two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

He was arrested back in March 2019 after police say they found three guns buried in a backyard.

Richmond served 22 years in prison for murder, and had just been released in 2018.

A press conference is set for 1 p.m.

