Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re learning new information on the Evansville house explosion. Fire officials say the status of all the buildings in the area has been determined.

The search continues for a missing Spencer County teen. Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for Kendall King.

Authorities say a person hit by a car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on Highway 57 at Kansas Road in Vanderburgh County.

Work on the new Spottsville bridge is nearly complete. To celebrate, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

