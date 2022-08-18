Sunrise School Spirit returns next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are almost a week away from the big return of Sunrise School Spirit.

We partnered with local schools that are collecting food for the Tri-State Food Bank.

Not only that, we then crash their school for a large morning pep rally and show off all their hard work and school spirit!

Next Friday, we’ll kick off our 2022 season at Princeton Community High School. You can catch that on 14 News at 6 a.m.

The Tigers are ready to step up to the plate and help their community.

They’ve started collecting that food and even had a canned food parade to get the school pumped up.

Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts joined us on Sunrise Thursday to talk about the impact these students have on the Food Bank.

You can watch that interview below.

Interview with Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts

