Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark expecting baby girl in Dec.

Newscast Recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The 14 News Family is growing!

Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark has announced she is expecting a baby girl with her husband, Marcus.

This will be their first child, and they plan to name her Ruthie.

Ruthie is due December 26.

Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark expecting in Dec.
Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark expecting in Dec.(Shaelie Clark)
Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark expecting in Dec.
Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark expecting in Dec.(Shaelie Clark)

Shaelie spoke about the big news Thursday on Sunrise Extra. The team surprised her with a confetti cannon.

Shout out to crew member Justin Newman for cleaning up all the confetti.

