Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark expecting baby girl in Dec.
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The 14 News Family is growing!
Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark has announced she is expecting a baby girl with her husband, Marcus.
This will be their first child, and they plan to name her Ruthie.
Ruthie is due December 26.
Shaelie spoke about the big news Thursday on Sunrise Extra. The team surprised her with a confetti cannon.
Shout out to crew member Justin Newman for cleaning up all the confetti.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.