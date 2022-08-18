Sunny Friday, rain possible over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures started in the low to middle 60s on Thursday morning, but quickly bounced up into the 80s by the afternoon. Friday will play out in a similar fashion, with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s and sunny. Perfect weather for Friday night football games. Clear skies, light winds and temps around 80 at kickoff. Temperatures will stay in the middle 80s through the weekend and into next week. A few scattered showers possible later Saturday and during the day on Sunday with a lingering chance on Monday.

