Owensboro family awarded ‘Military Makeover’, receives new HVAC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ray’s Heating and Air partnered with Goodman to offer a ‘Military Makeover’ for one Owensboro family.

Wayne McElvain and his familiy were gifted with a brand new high-efficiency heating and air conditions system which included installation.

McElvain was nominated by a family friend for his service to his community after his honorable discharge from the navy in 2007.

He says this gift will also help his son Cooper, who has an extremely rare condition that can make it difficult to breathe when he gets too hot. McElvain says he is thankful and hopes other veterans receive help as well.

“When I found out I was just in shock and awe,” McElvain said. “Like you know, that someone was doing this for veterans, and it does mean a lot to me. You never feel like you’re worthy enough for it. You know like there’s somebody out there that’s hurting for it more but you know it’s... I love it. I mean I’m glad to see there are places out there that are doing this for veterans.”

McElvain believes the nomination part of this process was really important because veterans don’t always ask or get help when they need it.

