Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
By Josh Lucca
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner.

The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods.

Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.

Event Organizer Pete Swaim says the event will have an awards banquet that will highlight the best street rods.

“We put on this street rod event, by street rodders, for street rodders,” Swain said. “So they like this event. A lot of them say it’s the most fun one they attend in this part of the country. So we are grateful for that. We get good publicity from the street rod community so they keep coming back.”

The 47th annual Frog Follies will take place Aug. 26-28 at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.

