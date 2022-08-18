Ohio Co. awarded over $400k for infrastructure projects

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced $1.7 million to go to two Kentucky counties, one being Ohio County.

Beshear awarded $400,000 in discretionary funding to the Ohio County Fiscal Court. This will be for the resurfacing and extension of Old Liberty Church Road.

The Gov. also announced that the City of Beaver Dam is receiving a $88,084 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.

Officials say it will also go towards laying pavement for a second parking area that will fit almost 400 designated parking spots, including two that are ADA-accessible.

