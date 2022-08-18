Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ohio Co. awarded over $400k for infrastructure projects

(KFVS)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced $1.7 million to go to two Kentucky counties, one being Ohio County.

Beshear awarded $400,000 in discretionary funding to the Ohio County Fiscal Court. This will be for the resurfacing and extension of Old Liberty Church Road.

The Gov. also announced that the City of Beaver Dam is receiving a $88,084 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.

Officials say it will also go towards laying pavement for a second parking area that will fit almost 400 designated parking spots, including two that are ADA-accessible.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Police respond to assault in Walmart parking lot
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing in Walmart parking lot, 1 hospitalized
Generic image of crash scene
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
Social media posts show overcrowding on DCPS bus
Social media posts show overcrowding on DCPS bus
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
Left: Dylan Skaggs. Right: Madison Costello.
Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant

Latest News

Officials celebrate the new Spottsville Bridge.
Officials celebrate new Spottsville Bridge
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
Owensboro family awarded ‘Military Makeover’, receives new HVAC
Owensboro family awarded ‘Military Makeover’, receives new HVAC
State leaders break ground on new expansion project at Muhlenberg County Airport
State leaders break ground on new expansion project at Muhlenberg County Airport