Mt. Vernon man sentenced following drug dealing conviction

Steven Robinson.
Steven Robinson.(Posey County Prosecutor's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of drug dealing.

The Posey County Prosecutor says 50-year-old Steven R. Robinson was sentenced after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana.

Police records show that Robinson’s vehicle was stopped by police in October of last year for driving without his headlights on.

Officials say during the traffic stop, officers saw illegal narcotics in plain view inside the car.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities say they found methamphetamine and more than 350 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Robinson will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

