Mostly sunny through Friday, rain possible this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be a near repeat of Wednesday! We are starting the day with clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will quickly climb out of the 60s and through the 70s during the first half of the day, reaching the low 80s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid 80s this afternoon. We may see a few passing clouds in the afternoon, but it will still be mostly sunny.

Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day, but our wind direction will begin to change, pulling slightly warmer and more humid air up from the south-southeast. As a result, we will tack on a few more degrees, topping out in the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s again on Saturday. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day Saturday as a weak, slow-moving cold front approaches our region from the northwest, then rain returns to the forecast Saturday night.

Sunday will be our best chance of rain, but we still are not talking about a washout, just a few scattered showers and storms on and off throughout the day. Isolated rain chances will carry over into Monday, but conditions will clear heading into Tuesday.

That cold front will usher in a slight cooldown. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Sunday and Monday, then we will climb into the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday as mostly sunny skies return.

