Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical...
The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical system.(Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Three on-duty detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety had a scare over the weekend.

According to the department, lighting struck their SUV as they were driving on the interstate toward Phoenix.

The on-duty detectives said they felt a shock and experienced tingling sensations, but none of them were seriously hurt, DPS said.

Their Dodge Durango, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky.

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver’s side roof and fried the electrical system.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Dylan Skaggs. Right: Madison Costello.
Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant
Social media posts show overcrowding on DCPS bus
Social media posts show overcrowding on DCPS bus
Kendall King
U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen
Dispatch: Police respond to assault in Walmart parking lot
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing in Walmart parking lot, 1 hospitalized
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Agent: There was talk of blasting 2 bridges in Whitmer kidnapping plot
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr and Larry Richmond, Sr.
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an...
5 wild horses found shot, killed in Nevada
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
AP source: Browns QB Watson settles for 11-game suspension