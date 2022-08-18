Birthday Club
Jasper football enters 2022 season with something to prove

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - After running the table in conference play one year ago, the Jasper football program is highly motivated entering the 2022 season.

The Wildcats are coming off a dominant regular season last year, finishing undefeated in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) in 2021. However, their season came to a close earlier than coaches and players had hoped after falling in the first round of sectional play to Northview.

As the new season officially kicks off this week across Indiana, the Wildcats are using that loss as motivation to fuel their 2022 campaign. For the 26th consecutive year, the black and gold will open with a Week 1 matchup against conference rival Memorial.

Jasper is hoping that returning starting quarterback Grant Young and a deep defensive line will help lead the program to even greater success this year.

“Anytime you’re starting the year you want to be physical,” Jasper head coach Tony Lewis said. “As we talk to our kids all the time, the team that tackles and blocks well is usually the team that wins, so we work a lot on fundamentals, and we wanna be the more physical team.”

“It’s definitely a lot to remember, so I feel a lot more confident going into this year, rather than last,” Young said. “Knowing that I have a year of experience under my belt, and it’s a lot easier to control the offense and know what I’m supposed to do.”

“Our D-line is strong,” Jasper senior lineman Jax Bower said. “We’re fast, we’re smart, so we’re gonna come there and hit them hard and make the tackle. We’re all excited. We’re ready to hit someone else for a game that counts and go out there and prove what we can do.”

Jasper kicks off its season at home against Memorial on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

