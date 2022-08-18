Birthday Club
INDOT: Northbound ramp for US 41 planned to reopen in late August

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic headache could soon be coming to an end.

The northbound ramp from U.S. Highway 41 to Veterans Memorial Parkway is set to reopen by the end of August, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The ramp closed back in July for repairs and a detour was put in place that takes drivers from I-69 northbound to the Green River Road exit, which loops back around to I-69 southbound.

