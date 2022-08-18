INDOT: Northbound ramp for US 41 planned to reopen in late August

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic headache could soon be coming to an end.

The northbound ramp from U.S. Highway 41 to Veterans Memorial Parkway is set to reopen by the end of August, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The ramp closed back in July for repairs and a detour was put in place that takes drivers from I-69 northbound to the Green River Road exit, which loops back around to I-69 southbound.

