Indiana Dept. of Health offering Monkeypox vaccines at Evansville nightclub

Monkeypox vaccine.
Monkeypox vaccine.(Alain Jocard, Pool via AP, FIle)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monkeypox is creeping closer to the Tri-State.

Cases are suspected in several Kentucky counties, two of which were Barren and Warren counties. The CDC’s website shows there are 15 probable cases in the state.

Health officials say the risk to the general population is still considered low.

There are 101 cases of Monkeypox in Indiana.

This week, the Indiana Department of Health will be administering the Monkeypox vaccine at the Someplace Else Nightclub Friday night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

